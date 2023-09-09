Brahmastra 2 update: Ayan Mukerji says sequel ‘in progress’ as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film clocks 1 year

Director Ayan Mukerji is known for delivering several hits in Bollywood. From Wake Up Sid to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ayan has never failed to impress the audience with his commendable work. While he has presented his fans with innumerable entertaining gigs in the past, his 2022 directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left the audience spellbound. The movie, which was released on September 9, 2022, has completed one year of its release today, and the director took to Instagram to celebrate it.

Ayan Mukerji rejoices as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra clocks 1 year

The helmer seems to be thrilled as Brahmastra Part One has completed one year of its release. He shared a video on Instagram on Saturday morning which stated, “On 9th September 2022, we introduced you to a world of Astras. Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra,”. In his caption, he wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life ! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!”

Karan Johar reacts to one year of Brahmastra’s release

After Ayan Mukerji, director Karan Johar also penned a note on Instagram for the movie while enjoying “one year of labor of love” and marking the notable performance of the team. “Today we mark and celebrate one year of this labor of love. Truly, one experience….one journey….one story that is told with the heart and soul. An army of people giving their best to showcase nothing short of magic on the big screen. The power of love & light will continue to shine bright!!! #brahmāstra,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Status of Brahmastra Part Two and Three

The first part of the Brahmastra franchise became a huge success and garnered eyeballs. Soon after its release, fans from across the nation demanded more. Giving an update on the next two parts of the franchise, the video shared by Ayan Mukerji stated that the development of Brahmastra Part Two and Three is in progress. Notably, earlier this year, Ayan shared a note on Instagram and said that the next two parts of the franchise will be “bigger and more ambitious than part one” and that the two films will be made together.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ace casual chic style in latest PIC with fan from New York holiday