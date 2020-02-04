Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt gets candid about her wish list; Wants to buy private jet & home in mountains

Alia Bhatt, in her recent interview, spoke about her spending habits and wish list and revealed that she wants to buy a private jet someday.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who has been raking moolah in the industry. The diva, who has proved her mettle with her acting prowess, has also made her debut in the prestigious 2019 Forbes Celebrity 100 list. And while the Kalank actress is minting crores with her movies, when it comes to spending her money, Alia believe in living with a budget and doesn’t spend much. However, the bubbly diva does have a luxury wish list which she intends to fulfil in her life.

In her recent interview with Economic Times’ Panache magazine, Alia opened up on her dreams and revealed that she wishes to own a private jet. Besides, the Raazi actress, who already owns a dream house in London, also mentioned that she wants to have a home in the mountains someday. “A private jet would be a luxury. I have chartered one before, but not for a holiday. A home in the mountains is a dream. I'll fulfil it later in life. I had a dream to buy a house in London and I did it in 2018. It's in Covent Garden and my sister lives there part-time,” Alia was quoted saying.

Furthermore, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also got candid about her spending habits and revealed that she was never into buying expensive things as a teenager. However, she likes to splurge on handbags, wears and holidays. In fact, Ali makes sure to go on a vacation every year especially on New Year. She also emphasised, “I spend on the destination and the hotel. I hate shopping when I'm on holiday.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The diva is gearing up for Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra opposite beau . Besides, she is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, ’s Takht and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

