Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt poses in her car, tells paps 'Sorry mai chal nahi sakti'; WATCH

Alia Bhatt is beaming with joy as magnum opus film, Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy has performed phenomenally well at the box office. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been one of the most anticipated films of 2022. As per Pinkvilla trade analyst, the worldwide box office collections of Brahmastra have risen to Rs.140 crore approximately in two days, and this has given the team a well-deserved reason to celebrate.

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt was spotted exiting Karan Johar's office, Dharma Productions in Bandra. As the paparazzi waited to get a perfect frame of Alia, she apologised to them for not being able to pose. Alia Bhatt, who is pregnant, was unable to walk and therefore extended an apology to the shutterbugs. She posed for them while being seated in her car. A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor informed camerapersons that Alia's back was hurting due to the bump, and therefore she couldn't pose. This gesture of Ranbir caring for Alia won hearts and the paparazzi were touched.