Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt poses in her car, tells paps 'Sorry mai chal nahi sakti'; WATCH
Alia Bhatt is happy with the reviews coming in for her film Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt is beaming with joy as magnum opus film, Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy has performed phenomenally well at the box office. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been one of the most anticipated films of 2022. As per Pinkvilla trade analyst, the worldwide box office collections of Brahmastra have risen to Rs.140 crore approximately in two days, and this has given the team a well-deserved reason to celebrate.
On Sunday, Alia Bhatt was spotted exiting Karan Johar's office, Dharma Productions in Bandra. As the paparazzi waited to get a perfect frame of Alia, she apologised to them for not being able to pose. Alia Bhatt, who is pregnant, was unable to walk and therefore extended an apology to the shutterbugs. She posed for them while being seated in her car. A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor informed camerapersons that Alia's back was hurting due to the bump, and therefore she couldn't pose. This gesture of Ranbir caring for Alia won hearts and the paparazzi were touched.
Watch Alia Bhatt's video here:
Alia was seen in a black bodycon dress with small hoop earrings. It's a double bonanza for Alia with Brahmastra being welcomed warmly by the audience and the film fraternity. The pregnancy and 'Brahmastra' glow on her face is unmissable.
About Brahmastra
The movie also features extended cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Vanar Astra and Deepika Padukone as Jal Astra. This visual spectacle is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film intends to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. It is one of the most expensive Indian films to date and has reportedly been produced on a budget of over Rs 400 crore.
Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and a Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
