Brahmastra: After 5 long years, Ayan Mukerji announces film wrap on Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor starrer
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has finally come to an end. Director Ayan Mukerji announced film wrap after recently concluding the three-day Varanasi schedule. Sharing a photo with the lead actors, a delighted Ayan revealed that the film's shoot has finally come to an end after five long years.
He wrote, "And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings! Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead! 09.09.2022 - Here we come!"
Take a look:
While Ayan had conceptualised the idea of Brahmastra back when he was shooting Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the filmmaker began shooting for the film around 2017-18. The film is set to be a trilogy and promises to bring a never-before seen spectatcle to the big screen.
Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars veteran Amitabh Bachchan, South mega star Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and even Shah Rukh Khan in a reported cameo role.
The film's release date was recently announced and Alia-Ranbir's first looks have also been revealed. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra will release theatrically on 9 September, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
