Brahmastra: After Kesariya, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s second love song Rasiya to release tomorrow
Brahmastra song Rasiya, which fans have been eagerly waiting for, will finally release tomorrow. Read on for details!
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One- Shiva released in theatres two weeks ago. The film has been garnering praises for the visual effects as well as the amazing soundtrack and background music. While the song Kesariya, Deva Deva from Brahmastra released before the film fit the theatres, Ayan Mukerji announced that the complete music album of Brahmastra will be released by Dussehra. Now, looks like fans are in for a treat as the makers have decided to finally release Rasiya, a song that fans had eagerly been waiting for!
Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram to share the news and wrote, “RASIYA… Releasing Tomorrow Rasiya was composed by Pritam Dada as the Love Theme for Shiva and Isha in Brahmāstra! If you’ve watched the movie (which I hope everyone has), then you’ve already heard the main melody of Rasiya - which has been used in different forms through the movie!” Ayan Mukerji further apologized for keeping fans waiting for this track, and revealed that to make up for it, they have created more than one version of Rasiya.
“A lot of people online have been asking us for the full song, so heartfelt apologies from Team Brahmāstra for taking so long to put it out…To make up for it, we have created more than one version of the song, all of which we love and are looking forward to releasing in the days ahead… But first up… Tomorrow… First and Main Version of Rasiya is out ! We hope you enjoy it,” he wrote.
In a post shared earlier, Ayan Mukerji had revealed that they couldn’t launch the songs before as they had to focus on finishing the movie. “This is just a general shout-out to say that we are resuming this Journey with focus and excitement now... that we plan to launch Rasiya and other tracks starting early next week... And we plan to have our entire Brahmastra Music Album complete and released - by DUSSEHRA, Oct. 5th !", wrote Ayan.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.
