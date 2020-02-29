Brahmastra: After Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan praises Alia Bhatt; Calls her effervescent and scintillating

A day back, Amitabh Bachchan praised Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and shared photos from the sets. On Saturday, Big B showered praises on Alia Bhatt and shared a photo with her. Check it out.

One of the most anticipated films of 2020, Brahmastra is almost in the last leg of shoot and soon news of wrap can be expected. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, and , Brahmastra is being mounted on a massive scale. A day back, Big B praised Ranbir and shared photos from the sets with him. Now, on Saturday, Mr Bachchan began his day by sharing an endearing photo with Alia Bhatt and showered heaps of praises on his co-star.

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a monochrome photo in which we can see Alia giving a hug to the senior star. Big B informed in his post that Alia quickly came to give her shot and huddled back to work. The Brahmastra star even praised Alia and called her 'supremely talented.' Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "... she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia .." The two stars of the highly anticipated film of 2020 looked elated in the black and white photo.

(Also Read: Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan continues appreciation post for Ranbir Kapoor; Shares ‘Then & Now’ pics of actor)

After showering praises on Ranbir with behind-the-scenes photos, Big B shared a collage of photos with little Ranbir and Shashi Kapoor a day back. For the past two days, photos of Ranbir, Big B and Ayan from the sets of Brahmastra have been going viral on social media.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Big B's photo:

Meanwhile, as per a report, Brahmastra’s shoot is nearing its end and soon the wrap may be announced. Brahmastra stars Ranbir and Alia as the leads while Big B, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is produced by and is being hailed as a different film. The VFX work in Brahmastra is expected to be top-notch. The logo was launched last year and now, the film will be released on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More