Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji share Dance Ka Bhoot song's first look featuring Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited films of 2022. The Ayan Mukerji film which was being made for over years now has grabbed all the limelight and fans cannot wait for the film. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer’s trailer was loved by the fans and the two songs which have been released till now too have received immense love. Kesariya and Deva Deva both have become chartbusters and today the makers are all set to release the teaser of the third song titled, Dance Ka Bhoot. Ahead of the teaser launch, Ayan shared a note about the song.

Ayan Mukerji’s note about Dance Ka Bhoot

Sharing a small clip of Dance Ka Bhoot and a poster of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji wrote a long note. The note read, “DANCE KA BHOOT (Song Teaser out Soon) Our Third Song And… our Biggest in terms of ambition and scale! Delayed twice because of the Pandemic but eventually shot with stubborn patience so we could achieve the Vision we wanted for it! In the movie, our Shiva celebrates Dussehra in DKB (as we call this Song internally), and the Song celebrates Shiva’s Spirit at the beginning of his journey in Brahmāstra… who at this stage is inspired very much by the Bholenath aspect of Lord Shiva’s grand personality - innocent, fun-loving, easy to please and celebrating life through… Dance. #dancekabhoot #brahmastra.” Even Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share the post and the note about the song.

Brahmastra

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

