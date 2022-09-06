Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor channel their inner Isha and Shiva in traditional attires; PHOTOS

With just 2 days left for the release of Brahmastra , the excitement level of the fans is getting higher and higher. Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt , and Ayan Mukerji are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. After watching Brahmastra together for the first time, these three are all geared up to leave for Ujjain for a promotional event. The husband-wife duo were spotted in traditional attires as they were snapped at the Mumbai airport along with their director Ayan. In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt looking lovely in a dark green coloured Anarkali with golden handwork. She layered it with a blue dupatta, tied her hair in a bun, and decorated it with gajra. Alia also wore beautiful earrings matching her attire. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand looked handsome in a white kurta-pyjama which he layered with a yellow-coloured Nehru jacket. The Brahmastra actor completed his look with brown shoes and a new haircut. Ayan Mukerji too accompanied them and looked dapper in a light blue tee that had Lord Shiva’s Trishul on it. He paired it with blue-coloured cargo and white shoes. The trio even shared a video from their car as they announced opening yet another screen for the special screening for fans in Mumbai before the actual movie release.



Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

