Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ayan seek blessings at Bangla Sahib ahead of Ranbir Kapoor’s motion poster launch

The world is just hours away from witnessing the first of many glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra today and ahead of the big motion poster launch, the cast got together to pray at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi. Alia, Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji will be at a fan event in New Delhi on Wednesday evening where they will launch the motion poster of Brahmastra. Now, Alia has shared photos featuring her and Ayan at Gurdwara ahead of the big launch.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared photos with Ayan while praying at the holy place in New Delhi. Ranbir wasn't seen in the photos and it left fans curious. Alia is seen clad in a green and white suit in the photo while Ayan is seen sporting a casual look with his head covered at the Gurdwara. The director and actor posed ahead of the big day. The motion poster for Brahmastra along with the release date will be announced today at the event. Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, "ੴ blessings.. gratitude .. light."

Take a look:

As soon as Alia shared the photos, fans of Ranbir, Alia and Ayan began showering them with good wishes. Yesterday, Alia had jetted off to New Delhi ahead of the event at Thyagraj Stadium. Not just this, Amitabh Bachchan had dropped a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor engulfed in fire in a poster on Tuesday ahead of the big launch event. Karan Johar also had penned a note wishing Ayan all the luck ahead of the announcement today.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan reportedly has a cameo in the film. It is backed by Karan and is all set to release on September 9, 2022.

