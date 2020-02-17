Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt calls her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor magical; DEETS inside

Alia Bhatt has opened up about her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra in one of her recent interviews. Read further for more details.

and have been making a lot of headlines since some time and the reasons are quite obvious. The two of them have been dating each other for almost a year now and have been quite vocal about the same. Now the best part is that they will be collaborating together for the first time in Brahmastra much to the excitement of the fans. In a recent interview with E Times, Alia opened up about the movie.

Confirming the fact that Brahmastra will be released on December 4, 2020, she said that a lot will be spoken about the movie once they start promoting it. When being asked about her experience of working with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia revealed that it has been nothing short of magic. Wonder what Ranbir will have to say about the same! Brahmastra happens to be one of the most anticipated movies which are scheduled to be released this year.

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and in the lead roles. It has been produced by and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The official logo of the movie which will be reportedly made into a trilogy was released last year itself. Talking about Alia Bhatt, the actress has a whole lot of movies lined up in her kitty including Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Takht.

