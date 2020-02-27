Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt to join Ranbir Kapoor & Big B for the last leg; Film to wrap up in 20 days

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt will hit the screens on December 4, 2020.

From Bulgaria, London, Mumbai to Varanasi, Shimla and other cities, the cast of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahamsta have been shooting the film for close to 170 days and finally, all the hard work has paid off as the film is nearing its end. Yes, on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan and kick started the final schedule of the film in Mumbai as Mr. Bachchan took to social media to share photos with Ranbir Kapoor, appreciating his talent. As per reports, the makers of the film have recreated parts of Himachal Pradesh in Mumbai with an ancient Shiva Temple being recreated and soon, will join Mr. Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai.

As per a report in Mirror, on Tuesday, the cast of Brahmastra completed 170 days of shoot and the film is expected to wrap up in another 20 days. Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and his guru aka Amitabh Bachchan, are shooting for some pivotal scenes that are rooted in Indian mythology in Mumbai as part of the last leg and as per reports, most of the scenes in the film will be enhanced with visual effects.

While the film will hit the screens in December 2020, yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share photos of himself with Ranbir from Brahmastra set. In the social media post, Bigg B called Ranbir as “one of his favourites” and shared that he needs 4 chairs to "keep up with Ranbir's enormous talent." Big B wrote, “T3452...work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites .. I need 4 of those s to keep up with his enormous talent…” Speaking of Brahmastra, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, , Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles and the first part of the trilogy will hit the screens on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

