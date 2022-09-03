Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt mesmerizes media as she sings 'Kesariya' in Telugu in pre-release presser in Hyderabad

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year which co-starred Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and gradually, she made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. The actress is on a role as she gears up for what will be the biggest film of her career, Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and others were present at the pre-release event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad. It was expected to be a grand launch event but was called off due to security reasons, after which a presser was conducted in a hotel in the city. The team of Brahmastra and the chief guest Jr NTR spilled many details related to the magnum opus that is Brahmastra. Director Ayan Mukerji could not be a part of the event since he was completing a little work that was left on the film. The showstopper of the evening was Alia Bhatt, who mesmerized everyone by singing Brahmastra's chartbuster song 'Kesariya', the catch being that she sung the song in Telugu. Alia sang the song very melodiously and left everyone enamored.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt singing Kesariya in Telugu in front of the press and media in Hyderabad, HERE

Ranbir Kapoor too engaged with the Hyderabadi media in Telugu and it was a lot of fun. Brahmastra is truly a passion project. It is touted as the most expensive Indian film. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special guest appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film releases on 9th September, although preview screenings will start from Thursday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates related to Brahmastra.

Also read: Brahmastra: SS Rajamouli says his childhood fantasies came to life when Ayan Mukerji narrated about 'Astras'