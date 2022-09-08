Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and others attend special screening ahead of film's release

Ahead of the release of the much anticipated film Brahmastra, the makers of of the film have organised a special screening on Thursday. The special screening was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Others who attended the event included Shanaya Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and others. On Tuesday, Alia had shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen sitting in the theatre watching her upcoming movie with Ranbir, Ayan and crew members. In the video, Ranbir had revealed that on September 8, which is Ranbir and Alia's lucky number, they will have a fans screening. In the captions, Alia wrote, "Attention Attention".

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled to hit the theatres in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special appearance in Ranbir-Alia's film and will be essaying the role of 'Vanar Astra.'



Have a look at the screening pics:

