Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar & Ayan Mukerji's recent meet was for film's VFX discussion?

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta were all snapped in the city. The group was seen arriving at film producer Vashu Bhagnani’s residence in Bandra. However, a latest report in ETimes reveals that the group met visited Namit Malhotra's home. Well, it wasn't for a party but reportedly to discuss Brahmastra's VFX situation.

As per the report, Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus has been working on Barhmastra's high-end VFX and the meeting was to discuss the creative aspect of the process. A source revealed to ETimes, A source says, "The discussion was largely creative. 'Brahmastra' is a film that is very close to Alia, Ranbir, Karan and Ayan's heart. They want it to be one of their best in their respective filmography."

Brahmastra is slated to release in September this year. After being delayed multiple times, the first teaser of Brahmastra was shared a few months ago.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta had spoken about the VFX in Brahmastra. He had said, "The whole journey of understanding how to make this high budget VFX film, how to mount them, how to plan for VFX, how to execute – it has been a very long journey, a very difficult journey but extremely rewarding when you see cut of the film. The conversations are all of excitement and anticipation. There’s a lot of curiosity and everyone is looking forward to seeing the film. We are ready now to release and for the world to enjoy it."

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

