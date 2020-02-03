Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor to shoot romantic scenes as part of last schedule of the film in Mumbai

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles

Yesterday, after all the wait, there was some good news for all the die-hard and fans as the cast of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra took to social media to reveal that the film will hit the screens on December 4, 2020. Now, for all those who don’t know, Brashmatra had flagged off in Bulgaria in 2018 and post that, the cast of the film shot in London, New York, Scotland, Varanasi and Manali. And now as per the latest round of reports, it is being said that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will wrap up the films’ shooting with a 20 day schedule in Mumbai and the shooting will kick-start in March. That’s right!

As part of the last and final schedule, Alia Bhatt and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor will shoot some romantic scenes and complete some patchwork with the rest of the cast. Well, we are glad that finally, Brahmastra has a release date and yesterday, took to Twitter to announce the release date as he wrote, “It's final! Brahmastra releases on 4th December, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra.”

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, , Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles and while earlier, the film was slated to release on December 2019, later the release was postponed. Since Ranbir is not on social media, this Raazi actress took to social media to post a video wherein we can see Alia, Ranbir, Big B and Ayan engrossed in a conversation wherein RK quizzes the director about the release date and alongside the video, Alia wrote, “Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise.” In Brahmastra, Alia will be seen romancing Ranbir for the first time on screen and while Alia plays the role of Isha, Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Shiva. Brahmastra is the first part of the sci-fi trilogy and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

