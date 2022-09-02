Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli and others attend pre-release presser in Hyderabad; PICS

The buzz around Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus 'Brahmastra' Part 1 is palpable. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer is all set to release theatrically on September 9. Apart from the husband-and-wife duo, the film has a stellar cast and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Apart from being the most ambitious project of Indian cinema, it is also the most expensive film made in the country. The film is going to see a very wide release across the world. Meanwhile, just a week ahead of the film’s release, the makers had organised a grand event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

The event, however, got postponed and a presser was conducted instead, which was attended by the cast of Brahmastra, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and Jr. NTR. The entire cast and other biggies of the South industry were clicked by the paparazzi as they talked abut the film. In the pictures, Alia is seen donning a pretty pink salwar suit in which her pregnancy glow is absolutely unmissable. She sported minimal and dewy makeup, while her hair was left open. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings. On the other hand, Ranbir looked effortlessly handsome in a black jacket, which he wore with a black tee-shirt and matching denim-pants. The actors smiled warmly at the camera as it captured them. Karan Johar is seen wearing a black blazer paired with black trousers and Mouni Roy on the other hand looks gorgeous in a black and golden saree.

Have a look at the pictures:

On February 20, 2021, Pinkvilla exclusively reported how director Ayan Mukerji is planning to make his own Brahmastra universe, with multiple characters getting a spin off, if the first part fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt succeeds. Ayan recently confirmed such plans in an interview. We also revealed that the second part of the film will see the introduction of a new character named "Dev". And now, we have got some more details on the sequel of this modern mythology.

According to our sources, the Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.