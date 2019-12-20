Brahmastra delayed AGAIN: Alia, Ranbir starrer to clash with Akshay's Prithviraj, Kangana's Dhaakad?
Brahmastra seems to have hit another roadblock. The Dharma Productions movie starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the lead was slated to release in the summer of 2020. However, it is now speculated that Karan Johar is planning to push back the release of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Rumours sparked suggesting that the making of the film isn't fully complete. Sources have revealed that Brahmastra has a lot of patchwork and VFX work to be done.
Given the remaining work, Dharma is considering dropping the movie on Diwali 2020. While the makers are yet to confirm the change in release date, Brahmastra would have major competition if it does decide to release on the occasion of Diwali. The Diwali 2020 weekend, which is spread between November 13 - Diwali falls on Saturday, November 14, and November 15, is already booked by Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut.
The Sooryavanshi actor has previously confirmed that he has all plans to rule the box office with his patriotic, historic drama Prithviraj. Soon after, Kangana announced she is going to get into the ring with Dhaakad on Diwali. So if Dharma does decide to release Brahmastra over the Diwali 2020 weekend, Alia and Ranbir would pit against Akshay and Kangana. Do you want to see the clash happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.
Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020 pic.twitter.com/Q2nD5KE3KR
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2019
Fierce, Daring and all guns blazing!#DhaakadTeaser ft. #KanganaRanaut is set to bring the house down with this mega -action bonanza on Diwali 2020! https://t.co/SsNSf1I7uA@KanganaTeam @RazyGhai @AsylumFilms @sohelmaklai @sohailmaklai @myqyuki @writish #ChintanGandhi pic.twitter.com/jKDk37k4cZ
— Dhaakad Movie (@DhaakadTheMovie) August 9, 2019
Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir were recently caught recording a song on ghats of Varanasi. Read all about it here: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor are engrossed as they shoot a dance number in Varanasi; See Pics
