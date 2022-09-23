Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt REACTS as Ayan Mukerji addresses fan theories related to Isha and Shiva

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, the first installment of a planned trilogy, released in theatres two weeks ago. The film, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles. Soon after the movie released, several fan theories about Brahmastra and the future of the franchise started floating on social media. From discussing whether Alia’s character Isha is the real villain, to wondering whether Shah Rukh Khan’s character Mohan Bhargav is really dead, there were numerous creative theories about Brahmastra that also garnered director Ayan Mukerji’s attention.

A few days ago, Ayan Mukerji shared a post in which he acknowledged the amazing fan theories and mentioned that he will definitely be using some of the theories in the future. Now, Star Studios has shared a video that shows Ayan Mukerji addressing fan theories related to Shiva, Isha, and their connection with Dev. In the video, Ayan can be seen sharing his vision behind the story of Brahmastra. Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt has now reacted to the fan theories. In her caption, she wrote, “Loving all the fan theories.” Check out her story below.