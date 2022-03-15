Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt’s first look leaves fans amazed, say ‘Can’t wait to see her’

On Alia Bhatt’s 29th birthday, director Ayan Mukerji shared the first look of the actress as Isha from the film Brahmastra. The 31-second teaser gave a glimpse of Alia’s different moods as Isha. She looked bubbly, chirpy, glamorous, fearless, and determined and has certainly left the audience wanting more. Interestingly, this first look video of Alia also had a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor wherein the diva was seen holding him close to her. Hence, it is a double celebration for Alia’s fans as they got to see her much-awaited look on her birthday.

Alia’s look as Isha is going viral and it left fans amazed as they flooded social media with appreciation posts. A fan wrote, “Alia is here to rule #Happy BirthdayAliaBhatt Can’t wait to see her and Ranbir in #Brahmastra.” Another user commented, “OMG she’s so gorgeous #AliaBhatt #Brahmastra.” A user tweeted, “Isha is absolutely breathtakingly gorgeous…Can’t wait to meet her.” Some users also lauded the upcoming film. A fan tweeted, “Now this looks massive…Finally the Bollywood is striking back. Huge expectations from the movie #Brahmastra.”

Take a look at Twitter reactions to Alia Bhatt’s first look as Isha in Brahmastra:

For the unversed, Brahmastra marks Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with beau Ranbir Kapoor and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Alia also has RRR with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn in her kitty. She will also be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

