Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt shares video of Ranbir Kapoor battling evil with his ‘Agni Astra’ ahead of the release

All eyes are on Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus ever since it has been announced. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film has got everyone waiting for it with bated breaths. The film is about to release on September 9 and we are just a couple of days away from the release. Every day the team of Brahmastra has been releasing unseen clips from the film and today too Alia shared a video featuring Ranbir.

In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor battling evil power with his agniastra. The video begins with Ranbir lying on the floor and then we can see a force of fire coming toward him. The moment it touches the actor he wakes up. We can then see him surrounded by a pool of fire as he runs to fight the evil power. Sharing this spectacular clip from the movie, Alia wrote, “4 DAYS TO GO! Book your tickets now now now. Brahmāstra releasing 09.09.2022.”

Click HERE to watch the video:

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

