Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt to unveil the motion poster of her and Ranbir Kapoor starrer on THIS date

Alia Bhatt has been all over the headlines of late courtesy her upcoming projects. The actress is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh along with promoting SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Amid this, her much talked about collaboration with Ayan Mukerji – Brahmastra – has once again made the headlines today as Alia has come up with an important announcement. In a recent post, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has opened up about the release date of the first motion poster of Brahmastra.

Taking to Instagram, Alia has shared a teaser stating that the motion poster of Brahmastra will be launched on December 15. This isn’t all. Alia also stated the Brahmastra team will be introducing their Shiva as well along with the launch of the motion poster. In the post, the Student of The Year actress revealed that the big announcement will be done at a grand event amongst the fan. Alia captioned the post as, “Just as Ayan says, the time feels right”.

Check out Alia Bhatt post for Brahmastra here:



To note, Brahmastra will mark Alia’s first collaboration with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The fantasy drama will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. While Brahmastra has been in the making for over two years now, Ayan had recently dropped hints about announcing the release date for his fantasy drama.

