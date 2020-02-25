Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of Ranbir Kapoor's talent as he shares 4 PICS; Calls him a favourite

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a few glimpses of the sets of Brahmastra on his social media handle. He has also praised co-actor Ranbir Kapoor for the latter's enormous talent.

If there is one movie that has been making the most number of headlines ever since its inception, it is definitely ’s Brahmastra. It happens to be one of the most awaited and anticipated movies of the year. The makers of Brahmastra had already made the fans much eager after the release of its title logo on the occasion of Maha Shivratri at the Kumbh Mela on March 4, 2019, along with a video launch on March 5, 2019.

Currently, the shooting schedule for the movie is going on with full swing. As we speak of this, Amitabh Bachchan who plays an instrumental role in Brahmastra has shared a few pictures from the sets on his Instagram handle. is also seen with him in the pictures. Big B reveals his fondness towards Ranbir through the medium of this post and also calls him a favorite. The megastar hilariously says that he needed four photos of the Barfi actor to keep up with the latter’s talent.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post below:

We wonder what Ranbir will have to say after knowing Big B’s thoughts about him! Talking about the movie Brahmastra, it has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and also features and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. For the unversed, the movie was initially named Dragon but later on, its name was being changed to Brahmastra in order to give it a more ancient feel with contemporary twists. It is slated to be released on December 4, 2020.

(ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming Movies 2020: Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Shamshera, films releasing this year)

Credits :Instagram

Read More