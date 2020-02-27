Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan continues appreciation post for Ranbir Kapoor; Shares ‘Then & Now’ pics of actor

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt will hit the screens in December 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan has been on an appreciation spree as since the past few days, Big B has been sharing posts dedicated to and his enormous talent. To begin with, Big B shared pictures from the sets of Brahmastra, wherein Amitabh Bachchan tagged Ranbir as one of his favourite, and alongside the photos, Big B wrote, “work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites .. I need 4 of those (chair emojis) to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!...”

And today, the legendary actor shared another ‘Then and Now’ version of Ranbir Kapoor on social media wherein Big B shared photos of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Ajooba in 1990 with Shashi Kapoor calling him ‘wide eyed’ and in the age of 2020, Big B called Ranbir ‘Dominant’ on the sets of Brahmastra. While in one of the photos, we can see Ranbir Kapoor fondly looking at Big B on the sets of Ajooba, in the other photos from the sets of Brahmastra, Ranbir and Big B are seen standing side by side. Alongside the photos, Big B wrote, “THEN and NOW .. the wide eyed RANBIR on sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me .. and the dominant RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA with moi ... 1990 to 2020 !!!! Phew !! Been a while…”

As per latest reports, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor have kick-started the last leg of Brahmastra, and soon, will join the two on the sets in Mumbai. As per reports, the shooting of Brahmastra is expected to wrap up in 20 days and the film will hit the screens on December 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More