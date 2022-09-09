Brahmastra: Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan opt for casuals for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer's screening; PICS

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been friends for years. The two went to the same acting school together and have been friends ever since. They even appeared on Koffee With Karan Season Season 5 together where they got candid about their friendship. Of late, the two popular actors have been exuding major friendship goals. Last spotted at fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding ceremony, the duo was spotted arriving at a screening of the film Brahmastra. While arriving for the screening of the film in Juhu, Mumbai, Varun Dhawan chose to wear an amoeba blue jacket along with dark olive green pants. He paired his look with a blue cap and flashed a smile at the paparazzi.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor chose to don a shiny violet shirt made of velvet along with black jeans. He made a fashion statement by opting to wear black shades and a black beanie cap.