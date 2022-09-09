Brahmastra: Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan opt for casuals for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer's screening; PICS
Brahmastra has hit the theatres today. Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan attended a special screening of the film in Mumbai.
Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been friends for years. The two went to the same acting school together and have been friends ever since. They even appeared on Koffee With Karan Season Season 5 together where they got candid about their friendship. Of late, the two popular actors have been exuding major friendship goals. Last spotted at fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding ceremony, the duo was spotted arriving at a screening of the film Brahmastra.
While arriving for the screening of the film in Juhu, Mumbai, Varun Dhawan chose to wear an amoeba blue jacket along with dark olive green pants. He paired his look with a blue cap and flashed a smile at the paparazzi.
On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor chose to don a shiny violet shirt made of velvet along with black jeans. He made a fashion statement by opting to wear black shades and a black beanie cap.
In 2017, a leading tabloid asked Arjun who his best friend was - Ranveer or Varun, Arjun replied, "Neither. My best friend is my stylist and school buddy, Kunal Rawal. Why do I need to choose between Varun and Ranveer? I am friendlier with Varun's older brother, (filmmaker) Rohit Dhawan. I care for Varun on an emotional level."
Arjun Kapoor's Work Front
Arjun was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. Next, he will be seen in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Then, the actor will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.
Varun Dhawan's Work Front
On the other hand, Varun Dhawan, who last starred in JugJugg Jeeyo, will be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by ace director Nitesh Tiwari. In an exclusive with Pinkvilla, he also talked about working in an action film and a comedy film.
