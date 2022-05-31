Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji calls his bond with Ranbir Kapoor 'true marriage'; Says 'I committed for lifetime..'

Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. The much-anticipated teaser of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been unveiled today. The makers also revealed that the trailer will be released on June 15. Earlier today, Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji jetted off to Vishakapatnam aka Vizag in Andhra Pradesh to launch the film's official teaser along with RRR director SS Rajamouli, who will be presenting Brahmastra in the South/

This marks Ayan and Ranbir's third collaboration together. They have worked together in films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Now, at the launch event, Ayan talked about his friendship with Ranbir. The filmmaker said: "This was a true marriage. I committed for a lifetime of making movies with Ranbir. We got along very well professionally and personally." Further, Ayan said that their way of thinking is very close, and they discovered that when they met on the sets of Wake Up Sid and that's the reason they become good friends in real life as well.

"It's a very natural progression that happened and because I was writing about characters so far, a protagonist that is close in age, to my and Ranbir's age, so far, there is no better actor than Ranbir to essay that. Unless we were making a film about a very old man or a very young person, maybe then I would go to someone else or then also we will ask Ranbir to play that part," Ayan said.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

