Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji clarifies why Ranbir Kapoor wore shoes in the temple scene; Releases trailer in 4K

Ever since the trailer of Brahmastra has been released, fans have been going gaga over it. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has received a lot of love and netizens cannot stop praising the trailer. But there is one thing that had caught the attention of the fans and they had been trolling Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir for one particular scene wherein the actor wore his shoes inside a temple. Today, the director took to his Instagram handle to clarify why Ranbir wore his shoes in the temple scene and he also informed fans that now the trailer has been released in 4K as well.

In his justification, Ayan Mukerji wrote, “We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer - Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal.”

Ayan further added, “It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates - Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra!”

Check out Ayan Mukerji’s post:

Meanwhile, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this magnum opus will also see Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. For the unversed, Brahmastra marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor found love on the sets of the film and got married in April this year.

