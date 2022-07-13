Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji deep dives into the Astra Verse as he explains his vision & nature's powers; WATCH

With less than two months to go for the release of Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerji and his team are beginning to dish out new content related to the film. On Wednesday, Ayan released a brand new video explaining his vision that he had in mind when he first began writing Brahmastra. The filmmaker also took a deep diva into the various powers that will be a part of the film and explained them.

In the video, Ayan can be seen explaining nature's forces of air, water, fire and earth and the astra verse at length. Sharing the video, he wrote, "While Brahmāstra is a work of fiction, my attempt has been to celebrate Indian spirituality, in my own way, through this movie. On this very auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I wanted to share a little more in depth about the the concept of Brahmāstra - a movie through which I personally found myself transforming into a forever-student of the infinite wisdom that exists in our ancient Indian roots… Hope you guys enjoy our imagination! #astraverse."

Check out Brahmastra - The Vision below:

Starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in the leading roles, Brahmastra is slated to release on 9 September, 2022. The film will also see Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

