Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji introduces Amitabh Bachchan as Guru; FIRST look out
The makers of Brahmastra shared the first look of Amitabh Bachchan’s character from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.
Brahmastra is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. It is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. Now, the makers of the film have unveiled Amitabh's first look from the film and introduced his character as 'Guru.'
Check out Amitabh Bachchan's FIRST look:
Also Read: Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji calls the film a 'dream project', took him 10 years to turn it into 'reality'
Credits: Ayan Mukerji
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!