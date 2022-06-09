Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji introduces Amitabh Bachchan as Guru; FIRST look out

Brahmastra is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. It is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. Now, the makers of the film have unveiled Amitabh's first look from the film and introduced his character as 'Guru.'

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's FIRST look:

