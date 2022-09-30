Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji unveils 'groovier version' of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Kesariya; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released in theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo in the highly-anticipated movie. Recently, Ayan Mukerji announced that the complete music album of Brahmastra will be released by Dussehra. As we all know, Brahmastra's song Kesariya is unarguably the biggest love anthem of the year, but before the romantic version, the true version of Kesariya was a groovier version.

Now, finally, Ayan has unveiled the teaser of Kesariya's dance version titled Kesariya Dance Mix. The director captioned it: "So…Before Kesariya became the song we all know and love today, it was… This ! A dancier groovier version of the Song! As you can now see, we even shot it. Then I realised that the film needed a more romantic version of the Song, the true version of Kesariya was created, I pleaded and convinced everyone to reshoot it … and I thought we would never show anyone this earlier version of Kesariya…But now - Our film has done really well, the festive season is upon us, and while this version of the song wasn’t right for the film… it’s still great fun and we all love it ! So we’re thinking of having some fun, and releasing it this weekend with the Video we shot ! (Shall we?!!!) Let’s call it … KESARIYA… DANCE MIX!"