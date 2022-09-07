Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji visits Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek blessings ahead of the film's release; PIC

Brahmastra is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Indian films. Starring parents to be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, the idea of the film took birth when director Ayan Mukerji was shooting for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in the snow mountains, back in 2012. After filming for several years and after facing many delays, it is finally releasing in two days on the 9th of September. Ayan has been invested in the project for around a decade and this is only for the first part of the trilogy. Meanwhile, ahead of the film’s release, the director on Tuesday visited Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani director took to his Instagram handle and shared picture of himself from the temple performing a pooja.

In the caption, Ayan wrote, “3 DAYS AWAY…Feel very happy and energised to have visited Mahakaleshwar Temple today… Got the most beautiful darshan…Wanted to make this visit to close the film-making journey on Brahmāstra, and to get all the positive energy and blessings for our Release” Ranbir, Alia and Ayan left for Ujjain today morning to offer their prayers at the great Mahakaleshwar Temple. Little did they know that they would be welcomed by protestors, who are hell bent on halting the release of their mythological epic. Ranbir and Alia could not attend the aarti in the temple for security reasons. However, director Ayan Mukerji did make it inside the temple and could be seen taking blessings.

Have a look at Ayan’s pic:

The protestors reached the Mahakaleshwar temple with black flags and caused a ruckus. The local police took charge and brought the situation under control.

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.