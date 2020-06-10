Brahmastra: Big B, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt starrer FIRST LOOK expected in August? Here’s what we know

Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and others is a fantasy action adventure and despite the lockdown, reports suggest that director Ayan Mukerji was supervising the work virtually. Read on

We all know that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which lead to a nationwide lockdown, shootings were stalled and production work came to a halt but with phase unlock 1 started, producers, actors and directors are slowly getting back to work. Now it was in February 2020 that Amitabh Bachchan, , and director Ayan Mukerji took to social media to announce that fantasy-drama Brahmastra will hit the screens in December 2020. While the film was initially scheduled to release in 2019 Christmas, however, the release date was pushed. Now as we speak, around 10-12 days of shooting is still left, and due to the pandemic, the director has no option but to push the release of the film yet again.

However, a piece of news that would make all of Alia, Big B and Ranbir fans happy and overjoyed is that even during the lockdown, Ayan and his team were working on the postproduction work with different units in different parts of the world. Since COVID 19 has forced everyone to sit at home and interact virtually, Ayan, too, was overseeing the work virtually, and reports suggest that Ayan was also working on the screenplay for part 2. As we all know, Brahmastra is a trilogy, and therefore, Ayan Mukerji doesn’t want much gap between Part 1 and Part 2, and therefore, he wants to make sure that the blueprint for all the parts is ready. That said, looks like, the team of Brahmastra have made the best use of the lockdown and Ayan’s team has been working on a special preview video trailer that will give the world a glimpse into the fantasy world and reports suggest that everything goes as plan, the first look of the film will be out in August 2020. “It’s a scaled up film and they are planning a prolonged campaign with a series of videos leading. Up to the release like it happens in the West,” as quoted by Mirror.

Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, , Dimple Kapadia, and others was shot extensively in London, Bulgaria, Varanasi, Scotland, Manali and Mumbai.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's still from Brahmastra here:

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

