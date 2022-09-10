Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film earns Rs 75 crore globally

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was one of the most-awaited films of 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial magnum opus has now left fans speechless and since yesterday social media has only been buzzing with good words about the movie and the team. It was reported that the film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles had become the highest non-holiday Hindi film release. The latest reports suggest that Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has delivered a massive opening day of Rs. 75 cr, igniting celebrations across the country, the film Industry, theatre owners and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge!

Hindi Family Entertainers are back as Brahmāstra has received phenomenal audience reactions from India and across the globe, calling it the must-watch big screen experience of all time and a complete family entertainer with Action, Romance, Drama and Grand VFX for all age groups. One of the major highlights of the film was cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Vanar Astra and Deepika Padukone as Jal Astra. Fans are going gaga over them and cannot wait for the second part of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.