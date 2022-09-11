Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s fantasy drama earns Rs 85 crore globally
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' has witnessed a fantastic opening at the box office.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna has finally been released in the theatres. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the movie as Vanar Astra and Deepika Padukone as Jal Astra. It has been one of the most-anticipated films of the year and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.
The film has recorded a fantastic opening day collection and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to bring immense joy to the film Industry, theatre owners, and audiences and received humongous response from audiences globally and collects Rs. 160 GBOC on Day 2 (Day 1 – 75 cr + Day 2 – 85 cr) Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is a big screen experience of all time and a complete family entertainer with action, romance, drama and grand VFX for all age groups.
On Sunday, Ayan Mukerji shared a post on Instagram, announcing the global collection of the film, he captioned the post: "BRAHMĀSTRA 2-DAYS BOX OFFICE. प्यार से बड़ा कोई ब्रह्मास्त्र नहीं है इस दुनिया में । Thank you to all our audiences, for spreading Love and Light in Cinemas this weekend ! #brahmastra"
The magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D, and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Brahmastra marks Ranbir's third collaboration with Ayan after Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). While Alia and Ayan are collaborating for the first time. It is one of the most expensive Indian films to date and has reportedly been produced on a budget of over Rs 400 crore.
