Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s fantasy drama earns Rs 85 crore globally

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna has finally been released in the theatres. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the movie as Vanar Astra and Deepika Padukone as Jal Astra. It has been one of the most-anticipated films of the year and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

The film has recorded a fantastic opening day collection and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to bring immense joy to the film Industry, theatre owners, and audiences and received humongous response from audiences globally and collects Rs. 160 GBOC on Day 2 (Day 1 – 75 cr + Day 2 – 85 cr) Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is a big screen experience of all time and a complete family entertainer with action, romance, drama and grand VFX for all age groups.