Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s fantasy drama earns Rs 85 crore globally

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' has witnessed a fantastic opening at the box office.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 11, 2022 12:50 PM IST  |  985
Check out Brahmastra's box office collection.
Check out Brahmastra's box office collection.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna has finally been released in the theatres. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the movie as Vanar Astra and Deepika Padukone as Jal Astra. It has been one of the most-anticipated films of the year and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. 

The film has recorded a fantastic opening day collection and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to bring immense joy to the film Industry, theatre owners, and audiences and received humongous response from audiences globally and collects Rs. 160 GBOC on Day 2 (Day 1 – 75 cr + Day 2 – 85 cr) Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is a big screen experience of all time and a complete family entertainer with action, romance, drama and grand VFX for all age groups.

On Sunday, Ayan Mukerji shared a post on Instagram, announcing the global collection of the film, he captioned the post: "BRAHMĀSTRA 2-DAYS BOX OFFICE. प्यार से बड़ा कोई ब्रह्मास्त्र नहीं है इस दुनिया में । Thank you to all our audiences, for spreading Love and Light in Cinemas this weekend ! #brahmastra"

The magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D, and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Brahmastra marks Ranbir's third collaboration with Ayan after Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). While Alia and Ayan are collaborating for the first time. It is one of the most expensive Indian films to date and has reportedly been produced on a budget of over Rs 400 crore. 

ALSO READ: Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film earns Rs 75 crore globally

Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
Sep 11, 2022 04:58 PM
Bad movie
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 11, 2022 04:54 PM
Joke
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 11, 2022 03:32 PM
Kudos to the entire team for the great opening!
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 11, 2022 02:38 PM
How can there be so many empty seats in aus theatres when online shows they were “bought”?
REPLY See More answers
Anonymous
Sep 11, 2022 01:44 PM
Made on budget of 450 crore it need to earn at least 1300cr net.. Simple economics and maths duh are you so silly PV.. Don\'t be biased always
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 11, 2022 01:37 PM
it\'s simple if it does 450 cores or more it\'s good to very good. if it doesn\'t, it\'s not good. for now it has 150 crores in total
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 11, 2022 01:37 PM
You aren\'t site with facts.. You always are one sided earlier was pro kangana types now opposite side of the spectrum
REPLY
Anonymous
Sep 11, 2022 01:24 PM
You\'ve become such a hoax pv, doubt you guys will last much longer! #disappointed
REPLY
View more () comments