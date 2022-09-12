Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer rakes in Rs 65 crore across the globe
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' hit theatres on September 9.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva brings love, light, and celebrations to the Indian film industry and created history to become the no. 1 film at the global box office this weekend. It has continued to bring unprecedented joy and happiness to the film industry, theatre owners, and audiences with a roaring Box office opening of Rs 225 Cr in just three days globally. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. While Shah Rukh Khan as Vanar Astra and Deepika Padukone as Jal Astra have also made special appearances in the movie.
The big screen entertainer is witnessing houseful theatres across the country and worldwide, igniting massive celebrations and bringing in much_needed respite for the Hindi film Industry. It is a complete family entertainer with action, romance, drama, and grand VFX for all age groups and a rich showcase of our culture. Director Ayan Mukerji’s 10-year visionary journey has resulted in a new era for Indian cinema, one filled with immense pride.
Talking about the inspiring journey of Brahmastra, Ayan said: “I am extremely indebted to all the audiences in India and International, who have showered their love and support to Brahmāstra. Their positive energy and their faith in me and my team, has made our Brahmāstra journey truly exciting, emotional and magical! The opening weekend response has made me very grateful for all the blessings given to me, and I hope the audiences continue to embrace the film for the weeks to come!”
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.
