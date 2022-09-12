Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer rakes in Rs 65 crore across the globe

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva brings love, light, and celebrations to the Indian film industry and created history to become the no. 1 film at the global box office this weekend. It has continued to bring unprecedented joy and happiness to the film industry, theatre owners, and audiences with a roaring Box office opening of Rs 225 Cr in just three days globally. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. While Shah Rukh Khan as Vanar Astra and Deepika Padukone as Jal Astra have also made special appearances in the movie.

The big screen entertainer is witnessing houseful theatres across the country and worldwide, igniting massive celebrations and bringing in much_needed respite for the Hindi film Industry. It is a complete family entertainer with action, romance, drama, and grand VFX for all age groups and a rich showcase of our culture. Director Ayan Mukerji’s 10-year visionary journey has resulted in a new era for Indian cinema, one filled with immense pride.