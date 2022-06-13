Chiranjeevi lends voice for Brahmastra’s Telugu trailer, Ayan Mukerji calls him ‘megastar with magic energy’

Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie is coming with a great ensemble of cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni and the teaser has left the audience intrigued. And now, we have learnt that another south superstar will be a part of Brahmastra. We are talking about Chiranjeevi who has lent his voice for the trailer of the Telugu version of Brahmastra.

Interestingly, Pinkvilla was first reveal the news of Chiranjeevi's association with Brahmastra. The big announcement was made today by Ayan as he shared a heartwarming video of welcoming Chiranjeevi onboard for Brahmastra. In the video, Chiranjeevi received a warm welcome from Ayan and his team as he arrived for the dubbing session for Brahmastra. In the caption, Ayan was all praises for the megastar. He wrote, "I have met Chiranjeevi Garu on just two occasions - once with Ranbir when we asked him to lend his voice for Brahmāstra in Telugu, and once when we recorded his iconic voice a few days ago - but the feeling he has left me with, will last forever. A Mega Star with Magic Energy - He made me feel so warm and so welcome, and was so positive about Brahmāstra - I cherish deeply having had the privilege to have met him on this journey! With utmost respect (and excitement)... I feel honoured to share that Chiranjeevi Garu is lending his Voice to our movie, and our Trailer in Telugu. To be in the Dub Studio with him, and to listen to his voice on our Trailer - will be one of my favourite memories on Brahmāstra!"

Take a look at Ayan Mukerji’s post for Chiranjeevi here:

Talking about Brahmastra, the movie marks Alia and Ranbir’s first on-screen collaboration and their chemistry has got the fans excited. Interestingly, the makers are set to unveil the trailer of the fantasy drama on June 15 and they have been teasing fans with the first-look posters of the lead characters. Brahmastra is slated to hit the screens on September 9 this year.