Brahmastra duo Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji twin in white kurta pyjama, get snapped at the airport; PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji make for one of the finest actor-director duos of Bollywood. These two have given us many hit films in the past and they are all geared up to bring yet another film for us, Brahmastra. Ever since this film has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for it. After much delay, the team finally wrapped up the shooting of Brahmastra a few months back. Now today, Ranbir and Ayan were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport as they have reportedly left for Visakhapatnam for their upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji snapped at Mumbai airport

In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji twinning in white kurta-pyjama. Ranbir Kapoor wore a short kurta that he wore over his white pyjama. The actor looked dapper in black sunglasses and completed his look with brown shoes. He smiled and posed for the paps by giving his usual victory sign. Ayan Mukerji too wore a white kurta pyjama and paired it with black chappals. He too wore black sunglasses and posed for the paps. Reportedly these two are heading to Visakhapatnam for some work related to their film Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt is currently in London for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji’s pictures:

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s personal life, he is married to Alia Bhatt. The duo got married on April 14, 2022, after 5 years of dating. Ranbir had earlier revealed that they were meant to seal the deal in 2020 itself, had it not been for the pandemic.

Ranbir Kapoor’s workfront

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a host of films in the pipeline. Ranbir has Brahmastra and Shamshera. Brahmastra will mark Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration together. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film arrives in theatres on September 9, 2022.

