Brahmastra EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor wishes for some time off from work: I have been working nonstop

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva released on 9th September and is the first installment of a planned trilogy. The film continues to rule the Box Office across the globe even after many days of its release. While there’s a lot of excitement about the next part of the movie, details of the cast of the next film haven’t been revealed yet. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, however, confirmed a spin-off to Shah Rukh Khan’s character, titled Mohan Bhargav, and said that they are thinking about it. The film is scoring big at the box office. Celebrating the success and audience appreciation, the trio got in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently.

Meanwhile, during the conversation, Ranbir was asked what kind of scripts he has been looking forward to now as the actor signed Animal in 2019. Ranbir replied saying, “Right now I have finished two films after Brahmastra, that’s Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, and right now I am in a character prep for Animal, I will start in a month’s time. But I think I am happy with this amount of work. I am also going to have a family now. So, hopefully, I would like some time off and I have also been working nonstop for a long time. So that’s the plan, I am not in a hurry right now. I have not been hearing anything right now but if something comes, maybe I will sign but not right now.” Alia then quipped, “he is gonna stay at home so that I can go and work.”