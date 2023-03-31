Here’s how many years Brahmastra fans will have to wait to watch part 2 of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

Ever since Brahmastra Part One has hit the screens, fans have been eagerly waiting for part two and three of the film. The film which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles broke all box office records. In several interviews earlier, Ayan had promised that he has started working on the second part but now in a recent interview, Ayan revealed that his team will write down the film’s script properly without compromising it. He also added that he will make Brahmastra 2 and 3 together.

Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra 2 and 3

Talking to News 18, Ayan Mukerji said that he will make Brahmastra 2 and 3 together. He further added that they are going to take a little bit of time to write it. Ayan also said, “I know there’s a lot of anticipation. People want the (second part of the film) film to come out. But pehle achchi tarah se likhenge without compromising it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see Brahmastra 2 on the big screen.”

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. Their videos and pictures from the location were leaked on social media. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

