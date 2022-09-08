Brahmastra FIRST REVIEW Out: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Astraverse’ story gets a thumbs up

Courtney Howard of Variety has mostly positive and encouraging things to say about Ayan Mukerji’s dream project. Calling Brahmastra not a typical Indian film but ‘special and innovative’, she writes, “He (Ayan) smashes up genre conventions as Western cinematic influences readily comingle with pure Bollywood razzle-dazzle. And though the story is occasionally overcomplicated and the spectacle excites and exhausts in equal measure (as even Marvel movies do), it’s a wildly entertaining jump start to a planned trilogy – touted as Bollywood’s first original cinematic universe, the “Astraverse.”

Howard does point out that some machinations of the film are predictable, and mentions that it suffers from ‘spotty pacing issues’ here and there too. However, she adds that in Ayan’s capable hands, the film does not have a dull moment.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s performances, she writes, that the real-life husband-and-wife duo have “excess of charm and style that leaps off the screen and grabs your heart.”

She further terms Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni’s casting a ‘shrewd move’, given that they are among the biggest stars in the country.

All in all, looks like Brahmastra has impressed the critic.

It would be interesting to see what the audience’s verdict will be one of the costliest Indian films ever made.

