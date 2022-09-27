Brahmastra: Get ready to celebrate Ranbir Kapoor's fire in new track Shiva Theme; To be out tomorrow

Brahmastra has been the talk of the time ever since it was first announced. The Ayan Mukerji directorial starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo in the highly-anticipated movie. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'.

Recently, Ayan Mukerji announced that the complete music album of Brahmastra will be released by Dussehra. Now, the makers of the movie revealed that the new track 'Shiva Theme' will be unveiled tomorrow. "Celebrating Shiva and the fire within Shiva Theme from Brahmāstra out tomorrow. #Brahmastra," captioned the post. A few days back, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s second love song Rasiya was released after Kesariya. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.