Brahmastra: Get ready to celebrate Ranbir Kapoor's fire in new track Shiva Theme; To be out tomorrow
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is currently enjoying a terrific run at the box-office.
Brahmastra has been the talk of the time ever since it was first announced. The Ayan Mukerji directorial starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo in the highly-anticipated movie. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'.
Recently, Ayan Mukerji announced that the complete music album of Brahmastra will be released by Dussehra. Now, the makers of the movie revealed that the new track 'Shiva Theme' will be unveiled tomorrow. "Celebrating Shiva and the fire within Shiva Theme from Brahmāstra out tomorrow. #Brahmastra," captioned the post. A few days back, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s second love song Rasiya was released after Kesariya. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.
Check it out:
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reprise their roles as Shiva and Isha in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. No release date for the film has been announced yet, however, Ayan Mukerji revealed that he is targeting a December 2025 release for the second part.
Apart from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, on the work front, Alia will star in Farhan Akhar's Jee Le Zaraa and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. Ranbir, on the other hand, will star next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani actor also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be title film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal role.
