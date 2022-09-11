Brahmastra: Hansal Mehta enjoys morning show of Ranbir Kapoor starrer after he fails to get night show tickets

Director Hansal Mehta is in awe of Ayan Mukerji's visual spectacle, Brahmastra. The filmmaker failed to receive tickets for late night's show and therefore watched it on Sunday morning. Mehta is excited to see 60-70 percent occupancy of theatres for a morning show, and is sure that the second installment of Brahmastra is going to be 'huge.' After watching Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy's film, he gave his verdict on Twitter. He 'enjoyed' the movie and congratulated the whole team for their passion and perseverance.

Hansal Mehta wrote, "I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows.And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE (sic)" He praised the team's zeal behind making Brahmastra. "So much respect for the passion and perseverance of #AyaanMukherjee @karanjohar @malhotra_namit . Also the ever luminous #RanbirKapoor and @aliaa08. I really hope this film works wonders."