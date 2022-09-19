Brahmastra: How is Guruji's address on Maps? Karan Johar REPLIES to netizen questioning film's logic



Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released last week in theatres, and the film has received both- love, as well as criticism, from the audience. This morning, Ayan Mukerji shared that the film has already made a gross collection of Rs 360 crores worldwide, and how elated the entire team of Brahmastra is. A few days ago, producer Karan Johar also shared how grateful and excited he is about the film’s success. However, there have also been many detractors who have pointed out supposed loopholes in the movie. Now, Karan Johar has replied to one such Twitter user who questioned the logic behind one of the scenes.



One of the scenes in Brahmastra shows Ranbir and Alia’s characters trying to find the hidden aashram which houses the secret society Brahmansh. Nagarjuna’s character Anish Shetty can be seen typing in the address of the ashram on Google Maps. However, a Twitter user questioned that if the ashram’s location was supposed to be a secret, how is it mentioned on Google Maps? In a now-deleted tweet, the netizen questioned, “Tell me how that Ashram is secret and the address of ashram is on Google maps? For this logic the movie has earned 300 crs? This is what Indian creativity is?”