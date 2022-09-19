Brahmastra: How is Guruji's address on Maps? Karan Johar REPLIES to netizen questioning film's logic
A Twitter user questioned the logic behind one of the scenes in Brahmastra; Here’s how producer Karan Johar replied!
Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released last week in theatres, and the film has received both- love, as well as criticism, from the audience. This morning, Ayan Mukerji shared that the film has already made a gross collection of Rs 360 crores worldwide, and how elated the entire team of Brahmastra is. A few days ago, producer Karan Johar also shared how grateful and excited he is about the film’s success. However, there have also been many detractors who have pointed out supposed loopholes in the movie. Now, Karan Johar has replied to one such Twitter user who questioned the logic behind one of the scenes.
One of the scenes in Brahmastra shows Ranbir and Alia’s characters trying to find the hidden aashram which houses the secret society Brahmansh. Nagarjuna’s character Anish Shetty can be seen typing in the address of the ashram on Google Maps. However, a Twitter user questioned that if the ashram’s location was supposed to be a secret, how is it mentioned on Google Maps? In a now-deleted tweet, the netizen questioned, “Tell me how that Ashram is secret and the address of ashram is on Google maps? For this logic the movie has earned 300 crs? This is what Indian creativity is?”
Karan Johar responded to the Twitter user and offered a clarification. He tweeted, “The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows HE is the leader of the BRAHMANSH! That His is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on google maps!” Some were convinced by Karan Johar’s explanation, while a few felt that a movie made well wouldn’t require such explanations.
Meanwhile, recently Ayan Mukerji reacted to the criticism over Brahmastra’s dialogues. While speaking to Indian Express, Ayan said, “It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people. But, when Kesariya came out, for the first 48 hours all we heard was, ‘Oh God why did they do this with love storiyan.’ But the song continued to be a blockbuster, and nobody talks about it today. So, point noted. But India has a diverse audience."
