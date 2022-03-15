Brahmastra: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday in awe of Alia Bhatt’s look from Ranbir Kapoor’s fantasy drama

Alia Bhatt is making the headlines on both personal and professional fronts today. The actress is celebrating her 29th birthday today and is having a fun time with sister Shaheen Bhatt on their vacation. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayan Mukerji has taken social media by storm as he unveiled the first look of Alia’s first as Isha from the much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. The actress is playing the lead role in the movie opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor and her first look has got the internet buzzing.

Not just commoners, even celebs are in awe of Alia Bhatt’s first look from Brahmastra. As Alia Bhatt shared the teaser unveiling her look from the fantasy drama, Janhvi Kapoor took the comment section and hailed the same. On the other hand, Karan Johar also shared a poster featuring Alia’s look from the movie. Soon, celebs like Dia Mirza, Ananya Panday, Saba Ali Khan, Anaita Shroff Adajania etc were all hearts for Alia’s look from the Ayan Mukerji directorial. On the other hand, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress’ mother Soni Razdan also commented on the post and wrote, “Oh wow! Love it” along with fire and heart emoticons.

Take a look at celeb reactions to Alia Bhatt’s look from Brahmastra:

To note, Brahmastra will mark Alia’s first collaboration with beau Ranbir Kapoor and fans are eagerly waiting to witness their sizzling chemistry on the big screen. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the lead, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year.

