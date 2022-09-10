Brahmastra: Janhvi Kapoor says the movie was ‘magical to witness’; Varun Dhawan lauds the cast’s performances

One of the most anticipated movies of the year Brahmastra Part One- Shiva released on Friday, and people from the industry have begun giving their verdicts about the Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer. So far, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt have shared their reviews and had positive things to say about the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Now, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have also shared their experience of watching the film, and looks like they enjoyed it. While Janhvi explained how good it felt to watch the film with the audience cheering, Varun Dhawan urged fans to go watch the movie in a theatre to experience the magic.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story and wrote, “The sense of pride I felt while watching this vision come to life was truly overwhelming. It felt so good to be in a packed theatre with audiences cheering and hooting and whistling!!! The sounds of celebration and appreciation for a true labour of love. The hard work and passion and vision was magical to witness. Congratulations on creating something we can all feel proud to call a work of Indian cinema.”