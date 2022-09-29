Brahmastra: Karan Johar recalls having a sleepless night after screening; ‘What if we’ve gone wrong’
Karan Johar, the producer of Brahmastra recalled having a sleepless night after the screening of the film that was held a day before its release.
Brahmastra, the fantasy adventure film that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic blockbusters of Bollywood. The movie, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, has been receiving so much love for its fantastic core idea and extraordinary visualisation. In a recent interaction with the media representatives, director Ayan and producer Karan Johar spoke about making Brahmastra and pulling off a project of such a massive scale. Karan Johar revealed that he had a sleepless night after the screening of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.
According to the producer, he received a lot of messages post the fans’ screening of Brahmastra that happened on September 8, Thursday night. “There were a couple of messages that were so wonderful to read. It was very heartening. And there were some messages that came in that were completely extreme, and I felt like my blood pressure had dropped. I felt ‘Oh my God, what if we’ve gone completely wrong.’ And this is something I couldn’t even share with Ayan or the team,” revealed Karan Johar.
“It was just stress. It was like stress as a parent to the film. I am just stressed for all these kids who’ve given their life to this film. That night I didn’t sleep a wink. It wasn’t that I was crying, it was just that I could feel like this is really a big deal. It’s a new universe and there are going to be extreme reactions. But the film, just like the process, really fought at the box office,” added Karan Johar.
Coming to Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukerji starrer disappointed the audiences with its forced romantic track and amateur dialogues. But the film impressed the cine-goers with some of the performances, and its sheer vision. It is confirmed that the second installment of the franchise, which has been titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, is releasing on December 2025. Shah Rukh Khan, who earned much love for his performance as Mohan Bhargav in the film, might also get his own spin off soon.
