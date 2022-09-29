Brahmastra: Karan Johar recalls having a sleepless night after screening; ‘What if we’ve gone wrong’

Brahmastra, the fantasy adventure film that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic blockbusters of Bollywood. The movie, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, has been receiving so much love for its fantastic core idea and extraordinary visualisation. In a recent interaction with the media representatives, director Ayan and producer Karan Johar spoke about making Brahmastra and pulling off a project of such a massive scale. Karan Johar revealed that he had a sleepless night after the screening of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

According to the producer, he received a lot of messages post the fans’ screening of Brahmastra that happened on September 8, Thursday night. “There were a couple of messages that were so wonderful to read. It was very heartening. And there were some messages that came in that were completely extreme, and I felt like my blood pressure had dropped. I felt ‘Oh my God, what if we’ve gone completely wrong.’ And this is something I couldn’t even share with Ayan or the team,” revealed Karan Johar.