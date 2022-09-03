Brahmastra makers faced Rs 1.50 cr loss after Jr NTR, Ranbir-Alia's Hyderabad event got cancelled last minute

We are just a couple of days away from the release of Brahmastra. All eyes are on Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Yesterday the team of Brahmastra was in Hyderabad for the pre-release event of the film and it grabbed a lot of attention after it was postponed last minute. According to the latest reports in Times Of India it is reported that the makers of the film incurred a loss of Rs 1.50 crore due to last-minute cancellation.

Brahmastra makers incurred a Rs 1.50 crore loss

According to a source close to the production house, it was reported that there was proper police permission but due to overcrowding the permission was revoked and the makers must have lost about Rs. 1.50 crore. The Brahmastra event which would have seen the performance of Jr NTR along with the entire unit of the film, including Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna was cancelled.

Although the sources close to the event maintain overcrowding as the main reason for the event getting cancelled but a senior from the Telugu film industry said that the production personnel responsible for getting police permission which was being held during Ganesha festival delayed the paperwork leading to the fiasco. Reportedly, the cops in their letter to the production clearly said that due to the ongoing Ganesh festival most of the police force are engaged in bandobast and therefore don't have enough force to be deployed for the event.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.

