Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch Highlights: Ranbir Kapoor is fiery as Shiva in first look; Alia Bhatt stuns

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Dec 15, 2021 10:48 PM IST
 
 
Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor is fiery as Shiva in first look; Alia Bhatt stuns
Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji all set for event
Highlights
December 15, 2021, 10:32 pm IST
Fans can’t wait to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film in theatres
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra's motion poster was released today. As soon as the poster launched, fans immediately shared their excitement on social media. 
December 15, 2021, 09:34 pm IST
Dia Mirza & others root for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's sci-fi film

The first motion poster of Brahmastra was launched at a grand event in the country’s capital. Celebrities from the entertainment industry including Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and others have showered love on the Brahmastra poster. 

 

December 15, 2021, 08:51 pm IST
Neetu Kapoor shares son Ranbir's first look from Brahmastra
Captioning the Brahmastra motion poster as, "Love Light blessings," Neetu Kapoor shared it on Instagram. At the launch event, Ranbir Kapoor remembered his father late Rishi Kapoor and hoped he would be proud of his son. 
 
Take al look at Neetu Kapoor's post below: 
 
December 15, 2021, 08:31 pm IST
WATCH: Alia reveals 'R' holds significance in her life
At the Brahmastra fan event, Ranbir asked Alia what is the significance of 'R'. The actress blushed and then went on to ask him what does 'A' mean to him. Ranbir goofed around and named Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji. 
 
Check out the video: 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

December 15, 2021, 07:40 pm IST
VIDEO: Fan asks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt when are they getting married
During the event, Ranbir and Alia read out a few fan questions that they had received and one of them was about their marriage. Ranbir picked up a chit and read the question, "When are you'll going to get married?". Check out his response: 
 
December 15, 2021, 07:09 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor remembers late dad Rishi Kapoor

While taking the stage at the poster launch, Ranbir was seen getting emotional as he remembered father Rishi Kapoor who passed away after a long battle with cancer last year. Talking about him, Ranbir paid a tribute to the veteran actor as well. The actor also recalled how the veteran actor had reprimanded him and Ayan for taking too long to make Brahmastra. 

 

 

December 15, 2021, 06:55 pm IST
Ranbir and Alia's red carpet moments

Ranbir and Alia had some cute moments on the red carpet today and below photos are proof. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

December 15, 2021, 06:46 pm IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares Brahmastra's FIRST poster

Amitabh Bachchan, who is playing a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi drama, shared the film first official poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Big B wrote, Get ready! The date is set! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is coming on 09.09.2022." 

 

 

December 15, 2021, 06:37 pm IST
Brahmastra Motion Poster Out: WATCH VIDEO

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the Brahmastra Motion Poster that features Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, "His power lights from within. Here comes our Shiva! Watch: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

December 15, 2021, 06:18 pm IST
Brahmastra Motion Poster Out - Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva
After years of conceptualisation and working on his passion project, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor motion poster launched today. Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's first look: 

December 15, 2021, 04:44 pm IST
Brahmastra motion poster launch all set to begin in New Delhi

Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt are all set to arrive for the Brahmastra motion poster launch in the capital. The red carpet has been rolled out with a few minutes to go for the event to kick off. Take a look: 

(Photo: APH Images)

December 15, 2021, 03:57 pm IST
Ayan seeks blessings hours before motion poster launch
Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to share a photo of the Brahmastra script which he took along while visiting a temple. He captioned it, "Blessings." Take a look below: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

December 15, 2021, 03:22 pm IST
Alia and Ayan visit Gurdwara Bangla Sahib before launch

Alia shared photos from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib ahead of the launch of Ranbir Kapoor's motion poster from Brahmastra. In the photos, Ayan and Alia were seen posing in the Gurdwara premises. 

Have a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

December 15, 2021, 03:21 pm IST
Brahmastra release date announced ahead of launch event

Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers that Ranbir and Alia starrer Brahmastra was eyeing September 9, 2022 release. Now, Film Critic Taran Adarsh also confirmed the same. The film is all set to release on September 9, 2022.

December 15, 2021, 03:19 pm IST
Alia Bhatt leaves for New Delhi for Motion poster launch

On Tuesday evening, Alia was snapped leaving from Mumbai to head to New Delhi for the motion poster launch. The gorgeous star made heads turn in a stylish look at the airport. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

December 15, 2021, 03:15 pm IST
Karan Johar cheers for Ayan Mukerji's hardwork of 7 years

Ayan Mukerji had conceptualised Brahmastra 7 years ago and since then, he had been working on the film with the cast and crew. Karan Johar cheered for Ayan in a note as the release date was all set to be announced of film. He penned a long note for Ayan. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

December 15, 2021, 03:10 pm IST
Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra poster

After Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra ahead of the fan event, Alia Bhatt also shared the video on her social media and was all hearts for it. She reacted to it with an 'Om' sign and a heart emoticon. 

December 15, 2021, 02:49 pm IST
Amitabh Bachchan announces fan event in Delhi

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra and announced that the motion poster for Brahmastra will be launched on December 15 at a fan event in New Delhi. 

Take a look:

 

