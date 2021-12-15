Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch Highlights: Ranbir Kapoor is fiery as Shiva in first look; Alia Bhatt stuns
The first motion poster of Brahmastra was launched at a grand event in the country’s capital. Celebrities from the entertainment industry including Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and others have showered love on the Brahmastra poster.
A fan asked #RanbirKapoor when he and #AliaBhatt are getting married. Check out this reply! @aliaa08_Emerald @aliaa08 @AliaBhattCafe @AliaBhattRussia @rocketsingh82 @RanbirKUniverse @RanbirDaily @RanbirTrends pic.twitter.com/uAl968fYdl
— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 15, 2021
While taking the stage at the poster launch, Ranbir was seen getting emotional as he remembered father Rishi Kapoor who passed away after a long battle with cancer last year. Talking about him, Ranbir paid a tribute to the veteran actor as well. The actor also recalled how the veteran actor had reprimanded him and Ayan for taking too long to make Brahmastra.
Ranbir gets emotional paying tribute to Late Rishi Kapoor #ranbirkapoor #rishikapoor #aliabhatt #Brahmastra #pinkvilla pic.twitter.com/75zIvW3dV4
— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 15, 2021
Ranbir and Alia had some cute moments on the red carpet today and below photos are proof.
Amitabh Bachchan, who is playing a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi drama, shared the film first official poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Big B wrote, Get ready! The date is set! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is coming on 09.09.2022."
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the Brahmastra Motion Poster that features Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, "His power lights from within. Here comes our Shiva! Watch:
Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt are all set to arrive for the Brahmastra motion poster launch in the capital. The red carpet has been rolled out with a few minutes to go for the event to kick off. Take a look:
(Photo: APH Images)
Alia shared photos from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib ahead of the launch of Ranbir Kapoor's motion poster from Brahmastra. In the photos, Ayan and Alia were seen posing in the Gurdwara premises.
Have a look:
Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers that Ranbir and Alia starrer Brahmastra was eyeing September 9, 2022 release. Now, Film Critic Taran Adarsh also confirmed the same. The film is all set to release on September 9, 2022.
On Tuesday evening, Alia was snapped leaving from Mumbai to head to New Delhi for the motion poster launch. The gorgeous star made heads turn in a stylish look at the airport.
Take a look:
Ayan Mukerji had conceptualised Brahmastra 7 years ago and since then, he had been working on the film with the cast and crew. Karan Johar cheered for Ayan in a note as the release date was all set to be announced of film. He penned a long note for Ayan.
Take a look:
After Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra ahead of the fan event, Alia Bhatt also shared the video on her social media and was all hearts for it. She reacted to it with an 'Om' sign and a heart emoticon.
On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra and announced that the motion poster for Brahmastra will be launched on December 15 at a fan event in New Delhi.
Take a look:
T 4128 - Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning!
Love .. Light .. Fire ..
Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow ..#brahmastra @brahmastrafilm pic.twitter.com/991nBHWxBq
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 14, 2021