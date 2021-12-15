Brahmastra Motion Poster OUT: Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar & others root for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's sci-fi film

Brahmastra is easily one of the most anticipated films in recent years. Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi drama film revolves around a superhero and stars Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Ahead of the motion poster launch, Alia and Ayan were seen visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi to seek blessings. And now, that the poster is finally out, many celebrities took to social media and reacted to the same. Rooting for Ayan’s big venture, they showered love on the sci-fi drama.

A few hours back today, the first motion poster of Brahmastra was launched at a grand event in the country’s capital. A little later, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt took to their social media accounts and shared the poster of the sci-fi film there as well. In no time, their posts were flooded with likes and comments. Celebrities from the entertainment industry too showered love on the Brahmastra poster. Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, left heart and high-five emojis. Whereas, Rakul Preet Singh and Manish Malhotra commented with a slew of fire emojis. Alia’s mother and actress Soni Razdaan’s comment read, “Omg,” followed by heart and fire emojis.