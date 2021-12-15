Brahmastra Motion Poster OUT: Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar & others root for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's sci-fi film

by Priyakshi   |  Updated on Dec 15, 2021 08:46 PM IST  |  57.6K
   
News,Ranbir Kapoor,alia bhatt,Brahmastra
Brahmastra Motion Poster OUT: Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar & others root for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's sci-fi film (Pic Credits: Viral Bhayani/ Amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram)
Brahmastra is easily one of the most anticipated films in recent years. Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi drama film revolves around a superhero and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Ahead of the motion poster launch, Alia and Ayan were seen visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi to seek blessings. And now, that the poster is finally out, many celebrities took to social media and reacted to the same. Rooting for Ayan’s big venture, they showered love on the sci-fi drama. 

A few hours back today, the first motion poster of Brahmastra was launched at a grand event in the country’s capital. A little later, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt took to their social media accounts and shared the poster of the sci-fi film there as well. In no time, their posts were flooded with likes and comments. Celebrities from the entertainment industry too showered love on the Brahmastra poster. Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, left heart and high-five emojis. Whereas, Rakul Preet Singh and Manish Malhotra commented with a slew of fire emojis. Alia’s mother and actress Soni Razdaan’s comment read, “Omg,” followed by heart and fire emojis. 

Take a look: 

celebs react to brahmastra motion poster first image
celebs react to brahmastra motion poster second image
celebs react to brahmastra motion poster third image

Apart from Ranbir, Alia, and Big B, Brahmastra also features Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The logo launch had taken place back in 2019 in Prayagraj and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Directed by Ayan, Brahmastra is bankrolled by Karan Johar. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported earlier that the film may hit the cinemas on September 9, 2022. And hours before the motion poster launch, makers confirmed the same. 

