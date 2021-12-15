Brahmastra Motion Poster Out: Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva is a striking force as Alia Bhatt asks 'Tum Ho Kaun?'

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, after several delays and two lockdowns, is finally gearing up for a theatrical release. On Wednesday, the filmmaker along with the film's stars launched Brahmastra's motion poster at a fan event in New Delhi. After years of conceptualisation and working on his passion project, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles is all set for a 9 September, 2022 release.

Hours before the launch of the official motion poster and Brahmastra fan event, it was confirmed that Brahmastra will be hitting screens in September 2022. A source had exclusively informed Pinkvilla earlier that the release date will be kept around the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the Brahmastra Motion Poster that features Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, "His power lights from within. Here comes our Shiva! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022."

“The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, specially in Maharashtra," the source had said.

The ambitious sci-fi drama revolving around a superhero includes Ranbir, Alia and AMitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Apart from the trio, the film also features South superstar Nagarjuna, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Flashes of Time: Don't miss Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji's NEW Brahmastra stills