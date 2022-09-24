Brahmastra: Mouni Roy 'manifests' to reprise her role as Junoon in Parts 2 and 3

Mouni Roy is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest Bollywood outing, Brahmastra. The first installment of the fantasy adventure trilogy, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, hit the theatres on September 9, Friday. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva features Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. Alia Bhatt appeared as the female lead in the film. Mouni Roy, on the other hand, essayed the character Junoon, the lead antagonist. The talented actress is earning rave reviews for her performance in a negative role, in the film.

In a recent interview with India Today, Mouni Roy finally opened up about reprising her role as Junoon in Brahmastra parts 2 and 3. The actress revealed that she has no idea about it, yet. “I hope I do. I’m manifesting it. But honestly, I don’t know. Hands on my heart, I really don’t know. Ask Ayan to bring me back,” said the actress. However, both Mouni Roy’s fans and the audiences who loved Junoon are eager to witness more of her character in the next installments of Brahmastra.