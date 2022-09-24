Brahmastra: Mouni Roy 'manifests' to reprise her role as Junoon in Parts 2 and 3
Mouni Roy is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest Bollywood outing, Brahmastra. The first installment of the fantasy adventure trilogy, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, hit the theatres on September 9, Friday. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva features Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. Alia Bhatt appeared as the female lead in the film. Mouni Roy, on the other hand, essayed the character Junoon, the lead antagonist. The talented actress is earning rave reviews for her performance in a negative role, in the film.
In a recent interview with India Today, Mouni Roy finally opened up about reprising her role as Junoon in Brahmastra parts 2 and 3. The actress revealed that she has no idea about it, yet. “I hope I do. I’m manifesting it. But honestly, I don’t know. Hands on my heart, I really don’t know. Ask Ayan to bring me back,” said the actress. However, both Mouni Roy’s fans and the audiences who loved Junoon are eager to witness more of her character in the next installments of Brahmastra.
Coming to Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerji successfully established a new cinematic universe named ‘Astraverse’, which is based on Indian mythology, with his passion project. Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva is presented as the human form of ‘Agneya Astra’ in the film. Alia Bhatt appeared as Isha, his lady love.
Shah Rukh Khan made an electrifying cameo appearance as scientist Mohan Bhargav in the film. Brahmastra features a stellar star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and others in the pivotal roles. According to director Ayan Mukerji, he is already planning a spin-off to Brahmastra, featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the lead role. The second installment of the franchise, which has been titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, is slated to hit the theatres on December 2025.
